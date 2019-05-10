LITE raises funds

By JACOB MCGEE, Staff Reporter |

Amarillo College’s annual LITE (Living Independently Through Education) Luncheon was held April 26, 2019, at the Civic Center in the Grand Plaza. Sponsored by AC disAbility Services, the event’s sole purpose is to raise funds for students at AC with disabilities to help with tuition, fees and bookstore purchases.

The luncheon was hosted by Jackie Kingston, KAMR NBC 4 news anchor. The AC jazz ensemble provided the entertainment and food and drinks were provided by Feldman’s Diner.

Denese Skinner, vice president of student affairs, welcomed the attendees and Pam Jackson, AC disAbility adviser and minister at Temple of Praise Community Church, gave the invocation.

Two students, Marlene Donaldson and Kipper Sinclair, spoke to the attendees about their disabilities and how AC has helped them experience success. Donaldson, an AC graduate who is now attending West Texas A&M University, praised disAbility Services. “They were encouraging to me and they helped me to continue with my plan.”

Sinclair also spoke about his journey and how he has triumphed over his disabilities with the help of disAbility Services. “I truly believe that, if the services and scholarship had not been available to me, I would not have succeeded to the levels that I have today,” he said.

Kingston expressed her admiration for the people who have helped those who are disabled succeed in school and later in life. “I think our friends and neighbors who are differently abled have such a drive in them to succeed.,” she said.

Numerous businesses donated to the Lite Luncheon to help raise funds for student scholarships. A raffle and silent auction were held and there were several vendors present.