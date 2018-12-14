BSA to AC, college welcomes new VP

By KYLER KUYKENDAL, Staff Reporter |

On Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, Amarillo College named Cheryl Jones the vice president of employee and organizational development. Jones will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lyndy Forrester at the beginning of 2019, after approval of the AC Board of Regents.

Jones has worked at BSA since 2002 and has been the vice president of human resources for the past four years.

“Cheryl Jones has a proven track record of fostering employee development and leadership that makes her an exceptionally capable and highly valued choice,” Russell Lowery-Hart, AC president, said. “I am elated that she has accepted a leadership role with us.”

Jones will be in charge of leading all aspects of human resources, as well as overseeing the AC police and information technology departments.

“This is a crucial role to the college because it is the starting point for every employee and prospect. They set the foundation for employee experience, engagement, morale and employee relations,” Fran Garcia, the director of employee and organizational development, said.

Jones said she hopes to make the human resources department into a service-oriented department. “The human resources department is here to serve the employees. We have to continue to provide great customer service to our customer: the employee. We want them to be a name and not a number,” Jones said.

While Jones will not be directly influencing students, her work will indirectly affect students.

“The department is responsible for the recruiting aspect for all faculty and staff. They have to be sure they have a solid team in their department to be able to provide the service needed. A happy staff generally makes for happy students,” Garcia said.

Although working for a hospital is different from working for a college, Jones said she is looking forward to the change. “The values of the college align with my own,” Jones said. “I look forward to supporting the extraordinary AC workforce and contributing to the wonderful efforts of the organization that is striving to elevate not only our students, but our entire community.”