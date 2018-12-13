‘Abigail/1702’ awes audiences with acting, set

By CARTER HALL, Staff Reporter |

Amarillo College’s Experimental Theatre’s final production of the semester, “Abigail 1702: A Twice-Told Tale,” was performed Dec. 6-9. It told the tale of Abigail Williams–one of the main accusers during the Salem Witch Trials–and her life after.

I read “The Crucible” as a senior in high school and I absolutely loved it. When I first heard this production was being performed, I knew I just had to watch it.

As I received my ticket on Saturday before the show, I made my way toward the auditorium and noticed something quite different in the box office. There were tree branches hanging from the ceiling. This threw me off at first, but then things started to click. “The tree branches are to resemble the woods where Abigail and her friends were in the woods in ‘The Crucible,’” I thought to myself. Then I entered the actual auditorium and the set completely blew me away. The crew went all out for this play. There were what seemed like four huge oak trees reaching from the floor to the ceiling. There was a twin bed that took up most of stage right, a fireplace at center stage and a table covered with various holistic medicines at stage left. These props made me want the play to hurry up and start, then I noticed something leaning up against the stage. A broom. I thought, “why is there a broom here? Abigail wasn’t an actual witch, she just acted crazy to get to John Proctor.” The props and lighting relayed so much meaning throughout the entire play without the actors saying a word. Some of my favorite aspects were the faint smoke, the huge trees and how the devil’s staff stood in place by itself.