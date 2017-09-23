Hurricanes rain money for unethical businesses:

By Tanahala Hughes:

If you have watched the news recently, then you probably have heard about Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Jose. Many people around the country are helping Texans recover from Harvey and Floridians deal with damage from Irma; however, along with people who are helping, there are people using the storms to their advantage.

Price gouging is a serious issue in South Texas and Florida right now. This is when a company jacks up prices knowing people are going to need certain items to survive the storm. There were pictures of stores in the southern part of Texas selling water for as high as $19 a case.

Unethical business people know that these storm victims are going to need water, sand, food, gas and much more. They expect people to buy items at these inflated prices because it’s simply what they need for survival. While unscrupulous businesses are making other people go broke, they are making themselves wealthy.

The state of Florida has officers looking for companies that are price gouging. They are putting a stop to it before it even happens.

People who use a disaster, a tragedy, to make money simply should not be allowed to own a business. They are using people’s lives to make money. It is a major issue and needs to be stopped.