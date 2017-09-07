Full list of Amarillo College Student Clubs and Organizations:

A.C.E.S. (A. C. Engineering Society) Amanda Kuker/Richard Chambers 371-5091 DURR 210
AC Ability Club (Disability Services) Brenda Rossnagel 371-5436 SSC 122
AC Art Collective (Art Club) Stephanie Jung 371-5282 RUSS 124B
AC Society of Physics David Van Domelen 371-5259 WARR 101H
Badger Hearts (Foster Care Service) Cathy Frazer/Lesley Ingham 371-5173 ORD 203C – 371-5264 PARC Hall 204N
Baptist Student Ministries Frank Sobey/Tiffany Harris 372-6566 2123 S Van Buren 371-5424 ORD 103C
Bash Script Crazy (Computer Information Sys) Dewayne Higgs/Karen Boatman 371-5217 Byrd 336 – 371-5930 Byrd 352
Biology Club Tiffany Lamb/Sam Schwarzlose 371-5394 SB 203K – 371-5236 SB 203E
Blue Blazers (College Ambassadors) Richie Garza/Amy Guerrero 371-5322 SSC 176 – 345-5537 SSC 175
Chemistry Club Jennifer Rabson 345-5626 WARR 101G
Children’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon Mindy Weathersbee 371-5462 WSC 205N
Command – Z Derek Weathersbee 371-5902 PARC 313A
Criminal Justice Society Connie Haskins 467-3156 BLDG C Room 103A
Delta Psi Omega (Theatre) Ray Newburg 371-5987 MB 305
Dental Hygienists Association J’Nita Collins/Lynette Hayhurst 356-3644 WCJH 125 356-3664 WCJH 129
Dental Assisting Club Dana Scott 356-3616 WCAH 123
Diagnostic Medical Sonographers Megan Chambers 356-3613 WCAH 124
Film Club Maddisun Fowler/Don Abel 371-5283 PARC 204M
Finishers Dan Porter 371-5384 Science 210B
Intramural Sports Trent Oneal 371-5965 CUB 001
Kappa Chi (Church of Christ) 372-5747
AC Legal Society Robin Malone 345-5671 BB323C
LGBT+ Ruth DeAnda/Jenna Welch 371-5212 SSC 116 371-5445 SSC 101
LVN Association (Licensed Vocation Nurses) Keri Terrell/Kim Smith 467-6019 WCJH 273 – 354-6019 WCJH 272
Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society) Penelope Davies 371-5901 DURR 209A
Nuclear Medicine Technology Tamra Rocsko 354-6071 WCAH 135
Phi Theta Kappa (Honor Society) Amber Brookshire/Calee Follins 371-5303 CUB 007 – 371-5467 CUB 009
Photography Club Rene West/Brent Cavanaugh 371-5654 PARC 313E – 371-5272 PARC 313D
P.S.A. (Paramedic Student Association) Doug Adcock 354-6077 WCAH 173
Sigma Kappa Delta (English Honor Society) Bryant Manning/Joshuah O’Brien 371-5172 ORD 100E – 345-5552 ORD 200
S.N.A. (Student Nurses Association) Marianne Jones/Kim Pitner 354-6028 WCJH 225 – 356-3609 WCJH 288
S.O.R.T.S. (Radiation Therapy) Tony Tackitt 354-6063 WCAH 120
Student Government Association Jenna Welch/Amber Brookshire 371-5303 CUB 005
Student Media Jill Gibson 371-5283 PARC 204M
Surgical Technology Lisa Holdaway 356-3663 AH 168B
TEACH (Education Club) Mary Clare Munger/Tammy Conner 371-5188 DURR 113 – 345-5585 DURR 104H
Transfer Club Ernesto Olmos 371-5447 SSC 118 – 371-5147 SSC 124
Veterans of Amarillo College Kelly Murphy 371-5026 SSC 151
Moore County Campus Clubs MCC 136 806-934-7252
Hereford County Campus Clubs HERE 120A 806-457-4404 For more information contact the Student Life Department at (806) 371-5322
This is the sort of thing that could help get students to come to the website.