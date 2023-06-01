‘Redeeming Love’ Puts A New Twist On The Beloved Novel

By Genevieve Presley

Columnist

Ever since I read “Redeeming Love” by Francine Rivers I wanted to watch the movie. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew that if I loved the book, I would love the movie as well. Set during the California Gold Rush, Angel runs away from the life she doesn’t think she deserves. But after meeting Michael, she learns that she can choose the life she wants.

My favorite characters were Angel, Michael and Miriam. Angel is beautiful, self-reliant and ironic. Her independence is what drew me to her character. Michael is devoted, persevering and genuine. His heart is tender and kind and he loves unconditionally. All this and more make him one of my favorite characters. Miriam is clever, good-natured and generous.

As for performances Abigail Cowen (Angel) and Tom Lewis (Michael) were the best. They acted great together and portrayed their characters perfectly. They really captured my attention and I can’t think of anyone better for the roles.

I loved how the movie carried the theme of unconditional love. It’s my favorite thing about the movie. This theme is shown throughout the whole movie with Angel and Michael. I love the fact that even when Angel is cynical towards Michael, he remains patient and understanding. He loves Angel with all his heart, and is able to see the potential in her that she cannot see. Connecting to the overall theme, the way that Michael loves is closely related to God’s love— perfect, unfailing and unconditional. My favorite part of the movie was not a certain scene, quote or even a character, it was definitely the theme.

“Redeeming Love” was nothing short of captivating. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a great, hopeful movie to watch.