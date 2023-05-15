Riverdale’s Final Season Begins With A Big Plot Twist

By Genevieve Presley

Columnist

The seventh season of “Riverdale” goes beyond anywhere it has before when a cataclysmic event traps Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica and their friends in the 1950’s. So far the first six episodes have aired: “Don’t Worry Darling”, “Skip, Hop and Thump”, “Sex Education”, “Love & Marriage”, “Tales In A Jugular Vein” and “Peep Show” My favorite episodes are “Don’t Worry Darling”, “Tales In A Jugular Vein” and “Peep Show.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” was a perfect start to the season and one of my favorite episodes. The main thing that I loved is they’re all leading different lives, Archie seems the same as before while everyone else seems unalike their original selves, almost like different versions of themselves. It’s like seeing them play the characters that I have admired for so long, and then seeing them in a new light where they’re similar and different all at the same time, it’s very delightful.

“Skip, Hop and Thump” followed up to the first episode so well and both episodes flowed together perfectly. “Sex Education” contained a great deal of mystery and suspense that made the episode so interesting and kept me guessing. “Love & Marriage combined mystery, drama and love all together in a captivating way.

“Tales In A Jugular Vein” dealt with one of my favorite topics that plays a very important role in the show- comic books. Jughead writes his own comic book in which everyone has their own story, that’s what makes this episode one of my favorites. It was very entertaining watching his comic book storyline come to life. I was truly at the edge of my seat throughout the whole episode.

“Peep Show” continued with the comic book storyline and showed the characters continue to make sense of their new lives. The episode also brought back a favorite character of mine, Frank Andrews, Archie’s Uncle who first made his appearance in season four.

Overall, I loved the episodes. Seeing all the characters living different lives and trying to understand everything about the 1950’s has made it very interesting and I can’t wait to see what happens next.