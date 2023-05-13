Aaron Watson To Release New Album ‘Cover Girl’

By Genevieve Presley

Columnist

Aaron Watson is getting ready to release a new album unlike any other that he’s released before this fall, an eleven-track project called “Cover Girl”. The album will feature renditions of songs from female artists that have inspired him over the years including Roseanne Cash’s “Seven Year Ache” featuring Jenna Paulette and Taylor Swift’s “Never Grow Up” joined with his daughter Jolee Kate, which he just released.

Some of the additional songs on the album will include his spin on “Back On The Chain Gang” by The Pretenders and Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons.” He is very excited for fans to hear “All Through The Night”, written by Jules Shear and made famous by Cydni Lauper, which he will perform alongside Leigh Nash of the band “Sixpence None The Richer.”

I am very excited for the album to be released, one of the songs that I am really excited to hear is “Million Reasons.” I love that song so much and I can’t wait to hear Aaron’s twist on it, I know that it will be amazing.

I loved “Seven Year Ache” and “Never Grow Up.” About “Seven Year Ache”, Watson said, “The lyrics are very poetic and so mysterious- that’s something I love personally as a writer.” “You know something’s going on, but you can’t quite put your finger on it. Roseanne, she knew what she was going.” I agree with Aaron completely when he says that the lyrics are poetic and mysterious. I also think that Aaron and Jenna’s voices blend so perfectly together. I love the first verse and chorus: “You act like you were just born tonight, face-down in a memory but feeling alright. So, who does your past belong to today? Cause you don’t say nothing when you’re feeling this way. Girls in the bar thinking who is this guy, but they don’t think nothing when they’re telling you lies. You look so careless when you’re shooting that bull. Don’t you know heartaches are heroes when their pockets are full? Tell me you’re trying to cure a seven-year ache, see what else your old heart can take. The boys say, “when is he gonna give us some room? The girls say: “God, I hope he comes back soon.”

Watson said about “Never Grow Up”: “If you’re going to sing someone else’s song, it has to be a song that you believe in”, “I was listening to (‘Never Grow Up’), and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you could totally sing this to your kids from a dad’s perspective to his daughter.'” The finished project was so beautiful and heartfelt.

What started as just a small side project truly turned into something incredibly profound that Aaron Watson cannot wait to share with the world, and I cannot wait to hear “Cover Girl.”