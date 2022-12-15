Spring registration comes up quick

By LUTHER ESTRIDGE

Student Reporter

If you plan on registering for the spring term, don’t sit about lollygagging. Make an appointment with your adviser as soon as you possibly can by signing into Badger Check-in at www.actx.edu/advising. You can request an in-person, phone or video advising session.

Don’t wait until after Christmas break because wait times can be longer and it might be challenging for your adviser to help create an ideal schedule. If you cannot make an appointment with your adviser because they are all booked up or you are busy those times, they are now accepting walk-ins for the months of December and January.

The walk-in queues are open from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. They are also available on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Queues can sometimes close earlier if there is a high number of students signed in.

“We start Spring I on January 17, 2023, and Spring II on March 20, 2023,” Ernesto Olmos, the advising director, said. “Students that have courses planned and approved in their Student Planning can register up to 24 hours before the start of the term, assuming sections are still available,” said Olmos.

“Advising will be available to assist with registration up until that Friday before Spring I and the Wednesday before Spring II. We encourage students to come now to get registered for both terms and not wait until the last minute because classes do fill up quickly,” he said.

Since spring registration starts before the end of the fall term, students need to be aware of how they are doing in current courses. In some cases, enrolling into future courses is dependent on whether you are successful in completing the courses you are currently taking. Advisers may need to adjust your spring semester plan to accommodate a repeat of a course.

Advisers also say they want to make sure that students confirm their career program/major and transfer goals. Students need to make sure they communicate this information with their adviser early to ensure they’re taking the appropriate courses needed for their career program/major and their transfer institution.