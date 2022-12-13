Thrift not grift

OPINION

By KAMDEN SLOUGH

Design Editor

In recent years, thrift shopping has seen a major uptick in popularity. The process of thrifting and the “thrift haul” has taken over much of the fashion focused content on Youtube and Tik Tok as well as other social media platforms.

In definition, purchasing second hand clothing at a hugely discounted price seems like an ideal way to find many unique and budget-friendly pieces of clothing and, for the most part, it is.

Unfortunately, as with many things, people have come to see thrifting as a profit opportunity. Many budding entrepreneurs use these cheap clothes in high demand as a way to earn an easy buck. They buy a shirt for $1 and then turn around to sell it for $30, with the excuse that it was “hand curated.”

This chain of events is causing thrift stores to increase prices because they know people will continue shopping. For many citizens without a large budget, this is a huge issue. Not only are the shops being ransacked of any worthwhile items, they also have to pay more for the items that they can find.

Another problem this uptick in popularity causes is the increase in fast fashion finding its way to thrift stores. The cheaply made, rapidly produced pieces of clothing are the reason many people turned to thrifting in the first place: to find unique, well made pieces that have stood the test of time.

This isn’t to say that people should quit thrifting, or that those profiting are necessarily in the wrong, but if they would only purchase things they need or if they didn’t up-charge to such a degree it would become accessible to many people and thrift stores wouldn’t feel the need to overcompensate.