That’s just how the cookie Crumbls

OPINION

By RAYGAN LOPEZ

Editor-in-Chief

There is a new sweet treat in town and I don’t know if the treat is worth the hype it’s receiving. Crumbl Cookie has made its way to Amarillo all the way from Utah, so I decided to try it. I will be rating the new hot topic on four things: taste and texture, wait time and cost.

I suppose I will start with the good. If you have an extra sweet tooth then Crumbl Cookie is for you. I ordered the six pack box with the flavors classic pink sugar, caramel cake, snickerdoodle, milk chocolate chip and red velvet white chocolate. To start, the classic pink sugar was the right amount of sweet. The frosting was creamy and the dough was too soft in the middle but it added to the frosting. This cookie to me is the ol’ reliable and is the safest option. This cookie is ranked #2 on the list.

The caramel cake was delicious from the texture to the taste. The caramel didn’t have the consistency and stickiness of caramel and felt like regular frosting in my mouth. I do think the caramel could be distributed a little more since it’s not too sweet. This cookie is for the caramel lovers and is also another safe option. For me this cookie is 1 out of 5.

Snickerdoodle was messy but still yummy. It wasn’t too much cinnamon where you can directly taste it. The sugar and cinnamon was the right amount because otherwise the cookie would have been bland without it. It was not my favorite and if I’m ever there again I would not order it. It’s ranked 3 out of 5.

The milk chocolate was overbearingly sweet. With one bite I was sick of the cookie. The chocolate was melted inside the cookie and stuck to my mouth. It was a lot of chocolate for one cookie. The dough was also too doughy to the point it felt like raw cookie dough. I don’t know how they managed to mess up an all-time favorite. This cookie for me was 5 out of 5.

The last cookie I tried was red velvet with white chocolate. It was plain and nothing was special about it. It wasn’t sweet but it wasn’t bitter either. I will say it was better than the chocolate chip cookie. Since I disliked the chocolate chip so much the red velvet earned its spot as 4 out of 5.

It took 20 minutes to even get inside the building and once inside I waited 10 more minutes until I could order. My cookies were handed to me within three minutes of ordering. The kitchen was filled with about 12 workers who attempted to make the ambiance welcoming, but it was so busy to the point where people wanted to just get their cookies and go. I waited 33 minutes overall for six cookies but at least the size of the cookie was a little bit bigger than the palm of my hand.

Spending about $19 for six big cookies isn’t too costly and is cheaper than most bakeries in Amarillo. The product doesn’t outweigh the cost but I think Crumbl Cookie provides an average cookie.

From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday you can try the cookies for yourself and see if they’re worth the hype, but for me Crumbl Cookie was simply alright.