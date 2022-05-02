AMoA gives students public spotlight

By IZZY GOMEZ

Student Reporter

Amarillo Museum of Art on Amarillo College’s Washington Street Campus is hosting the 50th annual student and faculty art exhibit from April 8-24.

“The AC and WT Show is an exhibition that features artwork from the students and faculty of both AC and WT,” Claire Ekas, the AMoA director of marketing and community engagement specialist, said.

Ekas said that the artwork displayed ranges from graphic design, animation, photography, fine arts, ceramics and more. Ekas said that the main purpose of the art show is for the students to get the experience of what it’s like to hang artwork in a professional setting.

She also said it’s a chance for the students and professors to see the artwork.

“It’s very comforting to see your work that you’ve worked so hard on appreciated by other artists,” Marian Padgett, an art major, said. Padgett said that she thinks the art show is a great opportunity for artists and it also allows the opportunity for people to see their work and be able to make their own interpretations.

“It’s really important for the art community to pull together as much as we can to foster communication and cross pollination of ideas,” Stephanie Jung, a visual arts instructor, said.

Jung said that creating those connections is important especially in the art community and that everyone sees the importance of getting together, sharing ideas and enjoying each other’s company. Jung also said that in order for students’ work to be displayed in the show the artwork has to be judged by a jury of AC professors. She said that the professors don’t have any specific requirements, but they always make sure that they have chosen more than one style of art.

Ekas said that students are able to submit the work from the previous year, as long as it was created after the last show. Ekas also said that aside from the AC and WT exhibition AMoA is planning to hold events all year long in order to celebrate the 50th anniversary. She said they have the “Art after Dark” event coming up in June and it will be 70s themed since the museum opened in 1972.