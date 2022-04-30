Student achieves graduation goal

KIM BLACK | The Ranger

By KIM BLACK

Student Reporter

Joshua Brown will graduate from Amarillo College this semester with an associate degree in special needs education. AC faculty and staff say his graduation is remarkable because Brown is 36 years old and has attended AC for 17 years.

Brown is a special needs student. He said his perseverance — along with the support of his instructors — has led to his success. While at AC, Brown has taken classes in several different fields of study. This semester, his favorite class is child psychology, he said.

“But my favorite class of all has been meteorology — the study of weather. I really enjoyed that one,” Brown said.

Not only is Brown busy with his schoolwork, but he also works part-time as a stacker for Shelby Cold Storage since 2017.

“It’s a good job. They work with my schedule, so I can attend class two days a week,” Brown said.

Trent Oneal, intramural sports coordinator and career coach, has worked with Brown on a few occasions.

“I first met him for a field day event,” Oneal said. “He came ready to assist in set-up, but when we didn’t need much help, he easily switched gears and was ready to participate. He had fun and added to the enjoyment of the other participants,” Oneal said.

Ian Holacka, who works in AC’s career services department, has helped Brown access the computers and has assisted him with some formatting on his resume. “He’s fun to work with — even more so than most. He always has a smile and a positive attitude,” Holacka said.

Along with school and work, Brown also sings bass in his church choir.

“Josh is a joy to have as part of the music ministry,” Stephen Jones, music minister at Arden Road Baptist Church, said. “You can tell he genuinely loves the Lord, and he is an encouragement to many with his participation in the choir,” Jones said.

Brown is preparing for life after AC by getting his resume in order and considering the next steps in his career. “I helped Josh with just a few things on his resume, which was very well put together. I know he’ll be successful wherever he goes and whatever he does,” Oneal said.

Brown says he hopes to work as a special needs assistant in a local or area high school. He said he wants to help other students the same way he’s been helped over the years. “The best thing about AC is all the nice people who work here,” Brown said.