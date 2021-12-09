Advisers urge students to register now

By ELIZABETH CHUNN

Student Reporter

Flannel season means finals are approaching as well as spring registration for Amarillo College students. Officials say registration opened Nov. 8, and students can schedule their first eight-week classes through Jan. 14.

“Some students are registering early since classes fill up quickly,” Amber Contreras, combined services assistant at the Moore County Campus said. “Other students are waiting until they finish their current classes.”

Students can plan their schedules through AC’s student planning page or by speaking directly with an adviser.

“Often times, they like to talk to us face-to-face where we can evaluate where they are, help them pick classes and advise on how to create a manageable schedule,” Daniel Esquivel, dean of operations at the Hereford Campus, said. “Some students like to register on their own, but many have questions.”

Keaton Byers, a business management major, said he meets with his adviser regularly to ensure he’s on the right track of becoming a music composer. “Since AC doesn’t really offer a huge music program, they definitely help me get the starting classes I might need,” he said.

Officials say students should avoid waiting until the last minute to register.

“Students do have to be greenlighted by an adviser to register every semester,” Contreras said. “It can be a hassle with distance learning but calling or sending an email to your adviser is a quick way to get approved.”

Approval requirements include meeting minimum TSI test scores or making alternative arrangements with an adviser.

“The TSI is used to gauge whether students are at a college learning level,” Contreras said. “Students who do not meet college-level scores can enroll in tutoring and retake the TSI for only $15.”

Students are also encouraged to reach out to an adviser with any financial aid questions.

“We are happy to answer questions by email, and we do lots of texting and calling with our students,” Esquivel said. “Students who need help completing the FAFSA should come prepared by bringing the proper documents into our office, and we can help make the process a lot smoother.”

With registration in full swing, officials say students should take advantage of both in-person and online resources.

“If they have questions or doubts and don’t know where to start, they can start by asking an adviser,” Contreras said. “AC creates a culture of caring through our willingness to help each student accomplish their goals on an individual basis.”