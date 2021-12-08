Students speak on the holidays

December 8, 2021 The Ranger Student Speak 0

Rylee Moore

Page Editor

“Do you enjoy the holidays or do they stress you out and why?”

Sydney Thephaphine 

Nursing 

“As an adult I don’t think I truly enjoy the holidays. It is stressful, I love when my family gets together and everything, but it feels like there’s pressure just to do things with everyone when you don’t really have to. Christmas feels fake, it’s just consumerism.”

Karla Arenas 

Business Administration 

“I enjoy the holidays because it’s time to relax and spend time with family.”

Gabby Washington 

Pre-health Assistance 

“I love the holidays because they bring all people together, and are more likely to express true feelings. The holidays come in good and bad, but always end with the true words being spoken.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.