Students speak on the holidays

Rylee Moore
Page Editor
“Do you enjoy the holidays or do they stress you out and why?”
Sydney Thephaphine
Nursing
“As an adult I don’t think I truly enjoy the holidays. It is stressful, I love when my family gets together and everything, but it feels like there’s pressure just to do things with everyone when you don’t really have to. Christmas feels fake, it’s just consumerism.”
Karla Arenas
Business Administration
“I enjoy the holidays because it’s time to relax and spend time with family.”
Gabby Washington
Pre-health Assistance
“I love the holidays because they bring all people together, and are more likely to express true feelings. The holidays come in good and bad, but always end with the true words being spoken.”
Leave a Reply