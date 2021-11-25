Honor society makes difference

By TANNER HART

Staff Reporter

Amarillo College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Beta Eta, is shining a light on an important issue.

Miranda McHugh, PTK sponsor and student life administrative assistant said students are researching human trafficking.

“They have one project that is called ‘Honors in Action, which is a research project, and this year the topic is human trafficking,” McHugh said. “We’re supposed to look at how it affects our community. They have been doing a lot of research on statistics, and stuff in Amarillo. They found an organization that helps the victims of human trafficking. We are putting on a supply drive Nov. 1-12.”

The supplies they collect will go to ‘No Boundaries International,’ a local organization who reaches out to those affected by human trafficking, as well as those struggling with homelessness, addictions and brokenness.

Supplies can be dropped off in the blue bins on the first floor of the Ware Student Commons, Byrd and the Student Service Center. The chapter also hosted a presentation by guest speaker David Zach, w ho worked undercover to end human trafficking.

The Beta Eta chapter is part of a nationwide community college achievement program for high achieving students.

Joshua Pavez is a chemistry and math major and the chapter’s executive vice president. He said there are many advantages to joining PTK.

“On average PTK members receive $2500 in scholarships and can get to meet with several other colleges at our events. PTK is a great way to stand out in your resume for other colleges,” Pavez said. “PTK membership not only shows a capable student but shows a student willing to go above and beyond with their academic abilities. PTK has given me a lot of leadership opportunities and ways to be involved with the community. I also get to meet several more passionate students who care about their grades and community service,” he said.

Raygan Lopez, the chapter president and a mass media major, said she is working to spread the word about PTK. “It is an honor society filled with students who want to make an impact wherever we go in the world; not only is PTK an honors society but also a place to make friendships and become more involved on campus. We have fellowships where we can just relax and hang out with each other,” Lopez said.

Lopez said one of the most common questions about Phi Theta Kappa is how to pronounce the name. “Fie Thay-tuh Ka-puh,” she said.