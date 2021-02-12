By Summer Tessneer

Staff Reporter

The month of February inhabits a holiday whose origins began with a martyred saint. Valentine’s Day is centered around romance, gifts and expressing powerful feelings. It is usually interpreted as a day for lovers, but according to several Amarillo College students, that’s up for debate.

“I am pretty indifferent about the holiday itself. I don’t think it is necessary to have a day to show someone that you love them,” Erica Lucas, a business administration major, said. “I don’t think it is just for couples, we get our kids Valentine’s gifts every year, even the grown ones.”

Lucas said she has been married for about 19 years. “I have a lifelong valentine,” she said.

Other students view the holiday as an important opportunity to show love in many different forms.

“Last year I spent Valentine’s Day on my own and it was pretty empowering. I just watched movies and got take out,” Madeline Ervin, an educations major, said. “It was a great way to start my self-love journey.”

This year, Ervin has someone to celebrate with. “I have a boyfriend now. We’ve been dating for 7 months. This will be our first Valentine’s Day together and I’m really excited!” She said.

Valentine’s Day is also a family-oriented holiday according to students.

“It’s another day in which anyone can spend time with those that mean something to them. Whether it be friends, family, or a special someone,” Tyler Wilburn, a general studies major, said. “Someone I like to appreciate on Valentine’s Day would have to be my mom. She is always there for me and gives the best advice. She is the only woman whom my heart belongs to at the moment.”

This February, Wilburn is spending the day with his friends. “I invited some people over and we’re gonna have a cookout,” he said. “We poke fun at ourselves as none of us have girlfriends.”

Even without the holiday, a person can express their appreciation for a loved one.

“For me and my family, I think we are pretty good at showing each other that we love each other every day of the year,” Lucas said.

It’s clear that to students at AC, love can be found and celebrated anywhere anytime no matter the context of the relationship.