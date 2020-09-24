Scooby-Doo more like Scooby-DON’T

REVIEW

By Jessika Fulton

Page Editor

When it comes to classic cartoons and movies, I am the first to pull up a chair and a bowl of popcorn.

However, when traditions are broken it can be a little frustrating and confusing as to why a sequel or remake was even made in the first place.

The CBS network was home to classic cartoons such as the 1987 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Garfield” and “Fat Albert.” But most of all, CBS was home to one of the most recognizable classic cartoons, “Scooby-Doo.”

Scooby-Doo has given me joy since I was old enough to walk. He made me laugh and also influenced me to want to become an investigator, which you can tell that didn’t get me far.

With Scooby-Doo turning 51 this month, it is only fair we talk about the most recent regurgitation — “Scoob!” —released earlier this summer.

First off this movie is absolute trash and an insult to the Scooby-Doo franchise. This movie makes “The Last Airbender” movie look like gold — that being another movie that was a huge flop. But we will save that adventure for another time.

Shaggy has been known for his indescribable stoner vibes with a hippie way of life and an enormous appetite. However, “Scoob!” portrayed Shaggy as a young teen going through puberty with a lack of common sense. While his appetite and basic clothing hasn’t changed, his humorous way of walking and talking has been demolished and replaced with an awkward green bean of a human.

Don’t even get me started on how the movie represents the rest of the gang. Now apparently Scooby knows fluent English.

Also, every voice actor was a great example of poor voice acting. It demonstrated what it looked like to make a movie with famous people who are the complete opposite of what a role demands.

The frustration of character changes is not the only major issue, the whole plot of the movie steers far from the original concept of Scooby-Doo.

Remember how the whole gist of the cartoon was a gang of friends working together to solve a mystery and catch the bad guys? Yeah, not in this 99 cent store remake.

The concept of Scooby was him joining a superhero league to defeat a greedy villain. This was not the direction to go. The villain used for “Scoob!” was your typical comic book character. Meaning he would’ve been great in an action movie or one like Sonic, but in this movie he just sticks out like a sore thumb. Also Scooby in a superhero costume just was not it. Stick to the normal teal collar and diamond dog tag please.

While the idea could’ve been a home run, it was the fine details that ultimately caused it to strike out. If you want to watch a movie where you cringe, need a great nap or just want to see a terrible movie, then this is the perfect movie for you.

In the end, “Scoob!” was a polar opposite and disgusting remake that truly was offensive to anyone who ever knew what the classic cartoon was about. “Scoob!” needs to be burned, torn to shreds and buried 100 feet underground to be forgotten forever.