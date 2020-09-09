App creates peace of mind

By Bridget Ulloa

Page Editor

In response to the pandemic, Amarillo College has released an application called the Health Hub app for students and staff to monitor their health and keep up-to-date with the latest information on health and safety.

“Our interest in the app, as a college, is to give our students and employees one more opportunity to do a daily self-assessment, if they choose to, to raise self-awareness on the conditions through which COVID is most easily spread,” Sadie Newsome, the AC media director, said.

Newsome said that Duet Health (a health care technology developer) offered the app to AC as a free pilot program. The Health Hub app not only contains a daily health assessment, but also provides college policies, guidelines and information directly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We hope to be able to use the data acquired to measure broad trends across our campuses and to keep an open line of communication between the college and our students and employees,” Newsome said.

Newsome said the college recommends that both students and staff use the app; however, it is not required and college officials are not monitoring the results.

Carmen Nava, a criminal justice major, said she hasn’t used the app yet. “I feel like it will jump to conclusions because if you have a headache then they’re going to be like, ‘Oh, you have a symptom,’ but just because you have a headache doesn’t mean you have a symptom,” Nava said.

On the other hand, Alexia Banda, a criminal justice major, said she uses the app regularly. “I personally think that it’s a great thing especially so that the teachers are more aware and the students are given more notice for it,” she said.

The Health Hub app is available on both Apple and Google app stores. The daily health assessment has six or more questions depending on the answers. Based on the way the questions are answered, the health screening will advise the user as to whether it is safe to come to campus.