Letter from the SGA president

Hey Badgers!

I am Jackson Ruiz and I am the student body president at Amarillo College. This semester will be the start of my third year at AC, as well as my third year involved with the Student Government Association.

I am honored and excited to serve you. I would like to give a warm welcome to everyone as we start off an amazing fall semester.

You often hear that Amarillo College is a place that cares about your success, and we do. But that’s not all. Depth of character, diversity and commitment to academic excellence is what makes AC such an astounding academic environment. We want you to dive in and make the most of your time at AC – build relationships with your professors, make lasting friendships, grow as an individual and have some fun. And yes, while this year will look very different than ever before, that does not change the opportunities available to you.

Take advantage of everything AC has to offer. Whether it’s by joining a club or attending an activity outside of class, we encourage you to get involved. We have many different organizations you can join, each of which are unique in their own ways.

Now is the time to jump in and participate in the activities that have been designed for you. We need students just like you to get involved, make your voice heard and better the community around you.

Please know that we are always available to you, and we encourage you to contact us for any reason, at any time. You will see me around – in person and online – so please feel free to say hello or stop by and visit me in the CUB Basement, which we call “The Burrow.” The Burrow is home to our amazing Student Life team, as well as our SGA offices.

You all have unique backgrounds, passions and gifts. Supporting you is central to our mission at Amarillo College.

We are here to guide you as you become the best version of yourself. I can’t wait to see who you become and what you accomplish.

Let’s make this a great year!

Jackson Ruiz