Badgers return winless once again

By Andrew Robinson/ Staff Reporter

The Amarillo College intramural traveling flag football team participated in a regional intramurals tournament sponsored by a national college recreation organization. The NIRSA regional tournament took place Nov. 9 and 10 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The tournament guaranteed each team three games. Teams that won one of those games and advanced to the next round.

The Badgers went 0-3 to start, losing to Oklahoma Baptist University, University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Arkansas. AC was still able to advance due a no show from another team. The Badgers then lost to Stephen F Austin University in the first round.

“It was a really good group of guys, but I wish we could have played better,” Kyett Prather, a biology major said, “Our quarterback could improve his throwing, and everyone could work on catching.”

Even though the team didn’t perform to the standards they expected, the players said there were many positive experiences they took away from the experience. They said they made new friends, learned to work as a team and represented AC in a professional manner.

“My experience on the traveling team was a blast,” Luke Del Toro, a graphic design major, said.

This was Del Toro’s first year playing on the traveling team, and, even after suffering four losses, he said he is happy he got the chance to go out and participate.

“It was a great experience to meet and play with new faces. I would encourage anyone who loves football to try out next year.”

Ryan Torres, the team captain and a business major, also had positive comments about playing. “My experience with the traveling team was awesome. It’s unlike anything else,” he said.

Torres said that he expects the team will perform better in next year’s tournament. “The team can improve for next year by competing more often and having more practices. Chemistry is important and that’s what we lacked in the tournament,” he said.