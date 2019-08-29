Students work out the semester

By Nathaniel Montoya

Another semester is here, meaning another season of intramural leagues, tournaments and activities, as well as other opportunities to get in shape.

“We’ve got a ton of stuff coming up. We have recurring events every Thursday including yoga, volleyball, dodgeball and kickball,” Trent Oneal, intramural coordinator, said.

These activities will be scattered all throughout the Washington Street Campus both outside and inside the Carter Fitness Center.

Scholarship opportunities are also available for students who participate in the team leagues. “If you play every day of he league for flag football and volleyball, your name will be placed in a drawing for a scholarship,” Oneal said.

Along with the leagues, there will be one day tournaments including 3-on-3 basketball and, for the first time ever, a wrestling tournament.

According to Oneal, participating in the leagues has many benefits. “Team captains gain a lot of leadership skills and students constantly say they make new friends with people they’ve never met before.”

For students who enjoy a more individual workout, the Carter Fitness Center is open seven days a week to all students. “The best way to get in shape is to get to the gym at least fivedays a week and focus on cardio,” Michael Floyd, a drafting major, said. “Lift weights once you feel confident about your weight.”

The gym includes free weights, Smith machines, cardio machines and basketball/volleyball courts. Students say that exercising regularly not only boosts their health and stamina, it helps their academic performance.

“For me personally I’ve found myself to be more focused and engaged during class whenever I work out first,” Abraham Saldierna, a diesel technology major, said. “I think most students who work out are more happy and healthy,” he added.