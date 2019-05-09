‘Avengers: Endgame’ lives up to hype

By MARC ARTEUS, Staff Reporter |

“Avengers: Endgame” is the 23rd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the conclusion of the previous movies for the past 11 years. It is directed by the Russo brothers and it stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and many stars from the other films in the franchise.

This is a remarkable and enjoyable film. Most movies that are hyped by so many people like this one fail to live up to people’s expectations. Many films fails to deliver a cohesive plot that covers the characters’ arc, but this film is an exception. It established its characters’ over the past decade and uses them to build a well-plotted film.

For the visuals, hands down praise goes to the visual effects team for nailing every detail of every frame.

The CGI deserves to be recognized in this movie because it is very rare for a film to pull-off a well rendered CGI.

The acting also should be praised. As always, Robert Downey Jr. is one of the best parts of this film.

He masters every emotion that is supposed to be expressed by Tony Stark. Other actors like Chris Evans (Captain America) and the rest of the Avengers cast perfectly fulfill their roles.

All throughout, the movie is well-paced – not as well-paced as its previous film, “Infinity War”, but it still delivers and established a cohesive plot that concludes 22 movies for the past decade making its audience connect to their characters.

I recommend this movie to everyone. Avengers: Endgame deserves an A+.