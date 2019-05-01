Essential steps to cope with stress

By CAROLINA BARBA, Staff Reporter |

Students are trying to cope with stress as the end of the year brings multiple projects and finals.

“I usually feel pretty overwhelmed during the last few weeks of class, because I’m not only a full time student, but I also work,” Baillie Wilmeth, a nursing major, said.

Students have many things going on at once that causes their stress to build up, according to an Amarillo College counselor. Lindsey Eggleston, the Counseling Center coordinator, said she has suggestions for students as the semester’s end approaches.

“The first thing I would recommend is to ensure that they are taking care of themselves physically by getting plenty of sleep, exercising, drinking water and eating a balanced diet,” Eggleston said. “I also suggest scheduling intentional time to do something fun or just relax. Your brain cannot function at its fullest potential if you aren’t taking care of yourself and giving your brain time to take a break.”

Jessica Bencomo, a biology major, said she copes with stress by running a mile a few times a week or by rewarding herself with a tasty meal after finishing assignments.

“Sometimes I base my meals on how I feel I did on my work. For example, if I feel I did all right but not great, I’ll eat a sandwich, but if I feel like I did really good and I deserve a reward, I’ll eat a burger from Blue Sky,” Bencomo, said.

Eggleston said organizing is a good way to help manage the stress of needing to complete multiple things at once.

“Create a study schedule for yourself and try to prioritize the most important projects or tasks first. Your brain can only focus on one thing at a time so allow yourself time to focus on one subject fully instead of switching rapidly between multiple things,” she said. “Also have some variability in your study routine to keep yourself from getting bored. Try studying with a group, with flash cards, by having a friend quiz you or even just by studying in a new location.”

Making time to have fun and not withdrawing from supportive people helps the stress, Eggleston said. “You need your support systems more than ever when you are stressed, don’t allow yourself to give into the temptation of pulling away from them,” she said.

Students said they struggle with stress throughout the whole semester but feel the most stressed in the end.

“I say that I’m more stressed during the last few weeks, but I’m honestly stressed the entire semester. I take strictly 8 week classes and the science classes that I have to obtain is a lot of information,” Wilmeth, said.

Eggleston recommends students visit one of the tutoring centers to ask for extra help if they are struggling with understanding concepts.

“Remind yourself that you can only do your best and let that be enough. Now is not the time to beat yourself up for the things you should have done earlier in the semester. Focus on what you can control now and do the best you can with the time you have,” she said.