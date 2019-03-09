Goth begins with music; student debunks goth misconception

By SOPHIA LUISE MUNOZ, Staff Reporter |

Goth is a music-based subculture from the late 70s and 80s punk movement in the UK and spread out all across the world.

There’s not a lot of things goth is not, but to be goth, you must at least have somewhat of an interest in the music. Some examples are Sisters of Mercy, Switchblade Symphony, London After Midnight and The Church. But, there are such things as the gatekeepers and elitists. The ones who hold you to such a high of a level of goth that baby bats are too scared to join.

It’s really sad to see when these people tell you that you are not goth because the number of people in the subculture has been shrinking so much.

According to the general population, goths can be identified by their black clothing. Black, black, black, from head to toe all the time every day. You can still be goth and not wear what many people call goth clothes.

There are so many subcultures within the goth subculture. You’ve got romantic goth, Victorian, 90s, traditional, nu goth, Renaissance, creepy cute, Lolita, hippie, ethereal, corpgoth, steampunk, cyber goth etc.

Though some of these subcultures referred to as steampunk and cybergoth are subcultures in themselves with their own music, they still can be considered goth. In this day and age we don’t have the luxury of “Propaganda Magazine” (an American gothic subculture magazine that ran from 1982 to 2002), but we do have the internet, which is both a blessing and a curse. You can wear whatever you want to wear-you don’t have to choose a specific style. You can switch between every style if you want.

Goth is so versatile. There’s literature, architecture, movies, the spooky ooky and the macabre and that special feeling. There have been a lot of people who have been bullied and shamed for being goth because people called it a phase or accused them of worshipping the devil.

People have the misconception that members of the goth subculture are unemployable. There are so many people in the goth subculture with various different religions and beliefs.

We should also beware of the instagoths, the ones who refer to themselves as goth and dress goth but hate the music. Shocking, right? Also someone might be undoubtedly goth but doesn’t identify themselves as goth. It happens. You can listen to other types of music and still be goth or wear that emo band t-shirt from high school. As long as you know the difference and the majority of your interests are within the goth subculture, you’re a goth sweetheart.

Not every goth is the same, but something that will always be the same is the music and that euphoric feeling that can never quite be explained.