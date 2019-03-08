Bond election set

By LAUREN EBBEN, Staff Reporter |

The Amarillo College board of regents has approved a bond measure for the May ballot. The bond, worth $86.206 million, will raise tax revenue to support projects and initiatives identified by the master plan.

In 2018, AC contracted the architecture firm Parkhill, Smith and Cooper to help develop initiatives to improve facilities at all seven campuses.

According to Johnny Mize, vice chair of the board, the price of the bond is “a number that would meet the needs” without creating extra expense. “We have to be good stewards of what we have and not let it deteriorate,” he said.

While the amount spent on certain areas in the master plan is subject to change, the general breakdown of the bond is as follows: $20-30 million for HVAC, $35 million for buildings in need of urgent repair, about $4 million to cover the requirements of the American Disability Act, $9.2 million to the first responders academy, $2-10 million for parking measures, $3 million for technology updates and close to $500,000 for accreditations. An in-depth explanation of the plan, as well as all that it covers, is available on the AC website.

Lowery-Hart recognized the benefits both the bond and master plan offer to the college. “The thing that resonates with me the most is the real focus on the first responders academy and campus safety issues, making sure that we can keep our students and employees safe in a world that seems to bring these issues to light more than we would care to acknowledge,” he said.

Voters can expect to see the bond measure on the ballot in May. If it passes, taxpayers will see an annual increase of up to $40 in property taxes based on a $100,000 home value for the next six years.