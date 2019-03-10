The Health Science department officially welcomes new dean

By JEREMY STITSWORTH, Staff Reporter |

West Campus has had a change of leadership. Kim Crowley, who emerged from the 11 applicants, has taken the position of dean of health sciences, following the retirement of her predecessor, Dr. Mark Rowh.

“I was officially handed the reigns at the beginning of January,” Crowley said. She has had an extensive history at Amarillo College, beginning back in 2005 as a continuing education coordinator.

She has also been director of continuing healthcare education, as well as associate dean of health sciences. “That made the transition easier,” Crowley said. “As associate dean I already knew a few of the responsibilities that came with the new post.”

Crowley has more than just administrative experience. She spent time as a registered nurse as well. “I received a master’s in nursing from West Texas A&M University and worked at BSA for the better part of a decade, so I have a lot of experience in the health science field,” she said.

Ximena Alonso, a sonography major, said she is excited for the opportunities the change in leadership can bring. “A new dean could bring in new programs, curriculums, clubs, lots of things,” she said.

Javier Herrera, an academic adviser on West Campus, also said he is pleased with the choice of Crowley. “I think she can bring a new perspective to the department,” he said.

Crowley has the background necessary to hit the ground running. “She’s good with administration,” Herrera said. “She’s got the experience both in the field and the office. To me, Kim was probably the best choice for lots of reasons.”

Crowley will directly supervise more than 20 programs, all in the health sciences.

These fields of study are both academic and continuing education and include programs such as mortuary science and nursing.