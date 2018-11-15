Event points seniors to success

By JEREMY BATES, Staff Reporter ¦

On Oct. 24 and 25, Amarillo College held a recruiting event in the South Exhibit Hall of the Amarillo Civic Center.

The event, Success 360, was designed to help area high school seniors learn about educational opportunities and what they can achieve at AC. More than 350 Texas Panhandle high school students attended the two-day showcase.

“This event helps the students and opens their eyes to the opportunities that Amarillo College gives them,” said Kay Campbell, an AC administrative assistant who was helping with the event.

The students were divided into small groups and sent to separate areas for each of the academic communities.

Every student had the opportunity to talk with faculty in health services, liberal arts, industry, education, business, creative arts, computer information systems (CIS), science, engineering, math and technology (STEM) and public service.

Almost all the sections had mini games for the students to play. The winners would receive small prizes like candy. In the industry section, the winners received a small flash drive in the shape of a wrench.

“Students going to Success 360 learn that there are more options for them at AC. It can open many doors for them,” said Dr. Richard Hobbs, a physical science professor.

“I was not aware that AC had a horticulture degree, and it was helpful when they gave me pamphlets showing me more about the degree,” said Sydnee Pravin, a Randall High School senior.

Staff emphasized their continuing availability to help students with questions, financial assistance and admissions. Students left with questions answered and educational options explained.