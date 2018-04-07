AC grad returns as program director:

By Laurel Sebastian:

Amy Presley, also known as Amy Hart, has returned to her roots in her role as the new audio media coordinator for FM90 and Panhandle PBS. Presley is an Amarillo College graduate who worked as the music director for FM90 as a student before moving onto other projects, such as her most recent job with 100.9 The Eagle. As audio media coordinator, Presley is the program director for FM90 and will teach radio classes at AC. “I’ve always loved FM90. Coming back was always something I wanted and hoped I would have the chance to do. Being back is fulfilling a lifelong dream to become a program director and to teach students about what I love so much,” Presley said.

Since her arrival Feb. 1, Presley has made some slight changes in the tempo of the station, making it more upbeat. She said listeners can expect a few more changes in the coming months, but she is committed to maintaining the aspects of FM90 that she loved when she was a student at AC. “I am thrilled about my new position. I hope to bring my love and passion for radio to the classroom. I want every student to feel confident in their abilities and be ready for a job in commercial radio,” Presley said.

FM90 is a student-run radio station based on campus that allows any student, regardless of major, to test out their abilities and get a chance to be on air. “We’re focused on bringing the latest songs to our listeners and keeping them updated on what’s new in the community,” Darian Hunter, a mass media major and FM90 announcer, said. Hunter, along with other FM90 staff members, said she believes that Presley will bring a new perspective and new energy to the station.

Brian Frank, former FM90 program director and current AC audio instructor and KACV content producer, said AC and FM90 are lucky to have such a talented and enthusiastic member on staff. “I’m looking forward to what Amy can give to our students – she was just like them at their age. She provides them with an example of success as well as fun leadership to help them experience what college radio is all about,” Frank said.

Kyle Arrant, director of Panhandle PBS and FM90 operations, agreed. “Amy has been part of the Amarillo radio scene for over 15 years and she brings that experience along with her passion for teaching students to FM90 and Amarillo College.”