Palace brews success on campus:

By Kiara Allen:

Amarillo’s latest Palace Coffee Company location is staying busy. Palace opened its doors on the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus Feb. 1, 2018.

This is the fourth Palace location opened in the last eight years and the reception has been positive.

“I like how easy it is to access; the location is perfect for the campus. Not only that, but other studying places on campus can get kind of loud and distracting, so it was nice being able to efficiently get homework done on campus. And it’s cheap so it’s kind of a win-win for everyone,” Michael Chancia, a nursing major, said.

The success of the newly-opened shop has been convenient for students and encouraging to the baristas on staff.

“We’ve stayed pretty busy since we opened. The shop is a perfect meeting and studying place. The people are super nice and so fun to talk to. We wanted an easy-going college hang out and I think we got it,” Jesse Harada, Amarillo College Palace Coffee Company lead barista, said.

Harada said the peak hours of the day are early morning until noon, so make sure to get to there early. Popular drinks for this season are thin mint lattes, winter lattes and the rose latte, which have long-exceeded sale expectations.

Palace is known for having a community-based business. The company owners said this new location has helped them continue their people-based theme.

“Nothing has really thrown us for much of a loop, but one thing that was a surprise was the number of people from the surrounding neighborhoods that now stop by for business meetings and such. We love seeing relationships and businesses flourish within our little area,” Krystal Burns, owner of Palace Coffee Company, said.