Common Reader contest winners announced

By Stevi Breshears:

Each school year, a new book is picked to be the Amarillo College Common Reader. This year’s Common Reader is “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien.

“The Common Reader helps break down communication barriers,” said Karen Boatman, computer information systems instructor, said.

In an attempt to get more students involved with the book each semester, AC hosts several contests revolving around the content of the book, including an art competition, a writing competition and, as of this year, a website design competition.

Boatman said that this was the first competition of many, and that the students were “extremely excited” to showcase their talents in a unique way.

The winners of the website design competition were announced Friday, Dec. 14. The first-place winner of $250 was Bryan King, second-place winner Addella Yarnold won $150, and third-place winner Bradon Harold won $100. Students interested in competing in the spring competition must be enrolled in the Beginning Web Page Programming class.

Winners of the writing competition were announced Wednesday, Dec. 12. Robbie McKown came in first place, followed by Kayla Jinkins in second place and Ancelmo Rangel in third.

McKown credited The Writer’s Corner and his English professors for his success with writing.

“I have learned to appreciate writing,” McKown said. “At first, I didn’t love it because I thought–especially in these college classes–that you have to write somebody else’s opinion or that you have to just write facts, and it really doesn’t contain any of your soul. Mrs. Wyatt, my first comp teacher, she’s the one who really got it through my head that all writing is your opinion.”

Students interested in entering the writing competition in the spring need to have submissions in by Feb. 14.