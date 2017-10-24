AC Pride sets goals:

By Tanahala Hughes:

AC Pride, Amarillo College’s newest student club, provides a place where people who identify as LGBTQ can find a safe space. Club members have a number of goals for the school year. “A few ideas we’ve had is educating people on the history of LGBTQ rights, discussing and sharing forms of media that have well-written LGBTQ representation,” Brooklynn Willert, an English major, said. “We also have discussed possibly fundraising for transgender students to be able to legally change their names.”

The club welcomes all students. “Allies are of course welcome to join the club. As a minority community it is important that we have people who will stand beside us and fight for us,” Willert said.

Academic adviser Ruth de Anda serves as the club sponsor. “We are currently working to gather information, as well as brainstorm ideas for events,” de Anda said. “We want to be able to educate, advocate and inform about the LGBT community. Our goal is promoting acceptance and inclusivity,” she said.

Gabriella Vasquez, a club member and photography major, said the club fills an important role by providing “a place for people who are part of LGBT community and shows their support while creating a safe environment for the LGBT students and their allies to feel safe.”