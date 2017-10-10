Pianists showcase their talent:

By Katie Wylie and Brett Herring:

The Amarillo College music department is hosting a series of events featuring highly accomplished visiting pianists and some student pianists. The initial performance was by Dr. Diego Caetano, an assistant music professor who was instrumental in creating this series.

“To launch this series, I’ve invited some of my friends from around the world,” Caetano said. “I hope in the years ahead to see this grow to where we can accept proposals from young pianists all over the world. I also hope to open it to our alumni and of course it will always include performance opportunities for our own students.”

Caetano said that these performances will provide a way for music majors to see their classmates in their element.

“I’m excited for the young artist series because I’ll get to see some other students who are also music majors perform and show off some of their talents,” Delilah Marriot, a music major said. “I think it’ll be really cool to watch other music majors be in their element when they’re onstage.”

The young artist piano series kicked off Sept. 12 and will run all the way through April 26, 2018. The next installments will take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 16, both at the Concert Hall Theater on AC’s Washington Street Campus.

Other upcoming music events include a Suzuki solo recital at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Concert Hall Theater and a performance by the AC Concert Choir at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at the same location. A songwriting workshop and concert by AC Distinguished Alumni JD Souther will be held Oct. 26 but event times have not been announced.

“We have the highest class faculty and the best students here in the music department, and at AC in general,” Tiffany McDaniels, Suzuki instructor and music department administrative assistant, said.