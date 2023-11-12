Pumpkin spice takeover enters its second decade 

By LACI GROSSER

Columnist

With autumn upon us, I look forward to so many things: costumes, candy,

cooler weather and the spiced items that bring warmth to many. In the spirit of fall, I

decided to give pumpkin spice another chance. In the past, I never enjoyed the many fall drinks, other than a cup of warm apple cider, but with the new season, I decided it was time to broaden my horizons.

Roasters isn’t my normal go-to coffee shop, but since I was trying something new, I thought I’d go ahead and give it a shot. The atmosphere of the Georgia Street Roasters location is lovely, with a pleasant freshly brewed coffee aroma and nice lighting. It’s a nice place to relax and get some work done, but I was on a mission. I asked the cashier what he would recommend for their fall drinks, and he recommended the pumpkin spice cold brew with pumpkin cold foam on top, as well as a hot apple cider with whipped cream and caramel.

With my order decided, I waited in anticipation, and my drinks were quickly served. Upon first impression, the

presentation was phenomenal, the pumpkin cold brew had a nice layer of caramel on the bottom of the cup and cinnamon sprinkled on top of the cold foam. The hot apple cider had a good ratio of whipped cream, but the caramel was a bit too light for my tastes. With the first taste of the pumpkin cold brew, I was pleasantly surprised with such a light and sweet flavor with a perfect ratio of spice incorporated. It felt like a child’s view of autumn, light, fun, caffeinated lightly and filled with adventure.

However, the apple cider did not leave me as impressed. It was severely lacking in the flavor department. It tasted like apple juice that had been left out all day in a warm car with a hint of cream. The spice was practically nonexistent and left me feeling empty. My stomach churned at the thought of finishing the small cup of

cider I had, so with a quarter cup left I had no choice but to throw it away.

From this experience, I can confidently recommend those to try Roasters pumpkin drinks, however, be weary of the dreaded apple cider. If you do decide to torture yourself with that experience, I implore you to add lots of extra caramel and ask them to put extra spice to cover the taste of just warm apple juice.