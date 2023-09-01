Brett Young Strikes Again With ‘Back to Jesus’

By Genevieve Presley

Columnist

Following the announcement of his fourth studio album releasing in August, country singer Brett Young released “Back To Jesus”, an up-tempo tune about faith and forgiveness. My favorite lyrics are:

“I found grace, when she forgave me when she shouldn’t. I found faith, every time she should’ve left me but she stayed. Now every time I hit my knees at night, I pray and give thanks.”

“Sometimes miracles are more than making wine from water. Sometimes angels come to earth as sisters, mothers, daughters. I don’t know how but somehow she loves me the way that he does, yeah she loved, loved, loved this sinner back to Jesus.”

“An answer to a prayer I never prayed, now somehow I have everything I never even knew I wanted. Yeah, she’s an answer to a prayer I never prayed, now somehow I have everything I never even knew I wanted.”

The lyrics to this song are so powerful, poetic and inspirational and I believe that it will touch all of Brett’s fans all around the world. With how amazing the song was, I know the album will be amazing too and I can’t wait to hear it.