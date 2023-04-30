‘Resident Evil 4’ remake brings terrors back to life

By Tarek Humble

Student reporter

“Resident Evil 4″ is a remake of the 2005 original “Resident Evil 4.” Reimagined for 2023 to bring state-of-the-art survival horror. “Resident Evil 4″ preserves the essence of the original game, while introducing modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline and vividly detailed graphics to make this the latest survival horror game where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect,” said CAPCOM, the games publisher. Recently CAPCOM released the “Resident Evil 4 Remake” and I loved it. The graphics were awesome, and I enjoyed the new game mechanics which made it even scarier. The enemies have better movements and attacks are more advanced. The merchant has more lines and more of a personality. They kept some of the great one-liners, side quests, character designs, the merchant and the locations of course. I did love the uniqueness of enemies and boss fights. There are a lot more different weapons to use than I expected. They did a great job with the crafting system and all the characters. The knife system is awesome, they can break now and that adds more to the strategy and more thrill.

The Ashley AI works way better than the original, she isn’t necessarily in the way as much, and she has new commands, you can either have her close to you so you can run and dodge enemies or you can have her at a distance to keep her away while you take down enemies. Being able to move around and fight helps a lot and makes it more realistic. The quest system is more action-packed and can be very helpful. The most important part of this game is its replay value, after beating the game you can always go back and either replay on a harder difficulty, use different items you unlocked and of course go back to get stuff you didn’t get in your first playthrough. It’s an all-around great game, part of a great franchise that is being revived one by one with all the different remakes. The story is of course awesome and continues off from “Resident Evil 2.” Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City.

Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president of the United States. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the president’s kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror,” said CAPCOM. Well, this wouldn’t be a review without a rating, and I would have to give it a solid 4.5-star rating. It is one of the best in the series, it’s thrilling, action-packed, and awesome.