AC Student Media wins awards at statewide convention

By Phoebe Terry

Co-Editor

Amarillo College’s student media took home 27 awards from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association’s (TIPA) convention in Fort Worth, March 23-25.

TIPA is the oldest state collegiate journalism association in the nation. The group’s members include more than 60 Texas colleges and universities, two-year and four-year; private and public. “The trip gave me an opportunity to be surrounded by people that understand media and it showed me new ways to express myself,” Hayden Splawn, a graphic design major said.

The convention consisted of live contests and awards for previously published content from the Fall 2022 and Spring 2022 semesters. Phoebe Terry, a co-editor of The Ranger and The Current, the Amarillo College student run magazine, won 2nd place in the magazine design live contest.

“I’m really excited to know that I’m just as good as students that go to Texas A&M and Baylor in terms of my design skills,” Terry said. “TIPA was a really fun opportunity to learn about what our student media is doing right and more importantly what we can improve on to give our readers a better experience.”

The convention also offered workshops led by media professionals on topics like creating portraits with a purpose, advanced color theory, racial equity reporting, how to find internships and communication skills.

“It was an excellent way to gain new perspectives on where I want to take my career in media and journalism,” Lance Hooper a mass media major said. “Not to mention all the great people you meet from other schools that you might want to transfer to.”

In addition to workshops and contests the convention held a career and resource fair for students to connect with media professionals and hiring managers currently in the industry.

AC student media won two first place awards, eight 2nd place awards, nine 3rd place awards and seven honorable mentions.

For more information about the Matney Mass Media program and student media contact Maddisun Fowler at mfowler@actx.edu