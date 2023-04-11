Intramurals sprouting in springtime

By Anna Carillo

Student Reporter

Spring Intramurals give students a chance to connect with the community and relieve stress.

According to the intramural webpage, sports and games offered through intramurals enhance academic success by promoting and reinforcing leadership qualities, teamwork, mutual respect, competition and recreation, as well as exercise.

“We have a lot of events coming up this Spring term including a softball Tournament, a dodgeball Tournament and a Sand Volleyball League,” said Trent O’Neal, intramural sports coordinator.

To play in one of the tournaments a student can get involved and sign up at www.imleagues.com/amarillocollege

These spring intramurals have something for everyone. For the events by the Clock Tower students can simply show up and play.

“We will also be hosting a Minute to Win it Challenge for students to try some short games against other students and possibly win a prize.

The Minute to Win is on April 4th at the Clock Tower at 11:45 a.m. On April 11, students will have the opportunity to play me in a game of cornhole, and if they beat me they can win a prize. The cornhole games will also be at the Clock Tower at 11:45a.m. On April 20, we are encouraging students to come out to the Clock Tower to play 4 Square with the Student Life team and their fellow students for some stress relief,” said O’Neal.

Intramural sports are a great way to get involved and maybe even make new friends.

About 17% of the nation’s college student population participates in intramural sports, according to the American College Health Association.

“I have a full-time job so I do most of my AC classes online. Being an online college student can make it feel like I’m not fully living the college experience, but getting the chance to still interact with other students at these games and events makes me feel very included,” said Jaylyn Rodriguez, a biology major.

“Let your club sponsors know you want to partner with intramurals to play or even help out with an event as well,” said Micah Smith, academic success center supervisor.

Participating in intramurals can come along with a lot of perks.

“There are so many benefits! It gives students the opportunity to become involved on campus for reasons that don’t have to do with academics. The more involvement a student has, the more likely they are to graduate. It’s also a great way to get in your exercise rather than hitting the gym or doing your normal routine. Not to mention, you get to meet a ton of awesome and other involved students,” said Smith.

To find out more you can check social media intramurals and also in the weekly email newsletter “The Weekly”.