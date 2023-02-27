AC hosts week of events for engineering majors

By Amy McBeth

Engineering week, Feb. 21-23, at Amarillo College is a week dedicated to the profession that literally helped build this country. The week focuses on Discovering Engineering and the possibilities that await AC students pursuing such a degree.

Penelope Davies, a mathematics instructor at AC, explained that engineering students are given the opportunity to listen to other engineers’ journeys, ask questions, talk to potential internship representatives from Sandia National Laboratories and build connections.

“I’d say that gained a better understanding of what exactly an engineer does and can do on a regular day,” Pier Love, an engineering major, said after attending the panel discussion of engineers over zoom.

“The fair helped me the most because it forced me to update my resume and gave me an opportunity to talk to different companies,” Madeline Milleson, a mathematics and engineering major said.

“Universities such as Midwestern State University, New Mexico Tech, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, University of Oklahoma, West Texas A&M and Sandia National Labs, although not a college, were in attendance at the transfer fair,” Vanessa Miles, a faculty engineer, said. “These colleges are within a 4-hour radius of Amarillo College – they are colleges we thought our students would be more likely to attend,” she said.

A Pantex and CNS-sponsored ‘Introducing Girls to Engineering’ event ended engineering week on Feb. 23 at Region 16 Education Service Center.