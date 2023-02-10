“Puss in boots” appeals to any age

By Jordan Nuner

Entertainment Critic

When I first heard that “Puss in Boots” was getting a sequel, I was a bit skeptical as to whether it would be good or not. I wasn’t even planning to watch it until I saw a trailer in theaters for a different movie and I realized that it would not be like the first “Puss in Boots” movie.

The animation takes inspiration from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” with a fantasy feel that makes the movie feel like one is in a real fairy tale world. The action sequences have this slow-down effect to them that really maks an impact and allow the movie to flow in a way that fits the story.

The story starts with Puss losing his life after a fierce battle. He comes to realize he is on his last life as cats having nine lives is real in the fairy tale world. This puts a fear in him that he has never felt before so he decides to retire. After learning about a wishing star from Goldilocks and the three bears who were after him to get his help in stealing the map to said star, he decides to go on the journey himself to get the last wish and his lost lives back.

The focus of the story is on mortality and Puss’ journey to learn how not to fear losing his last life. On this journey, he happens upon an old friend of his who he had a falling out with, and the two of them along with a chihuahua battle against Goldilocks and the person they stole the map from to get to the wish first.

The three groups are fun to watch and the interactions between the characters and watching Puss develop and change into a better cat is a great feeling. I would recommend this movie to fans of animated movies, and even fans of the “Shrek” series.