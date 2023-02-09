REN raps real good

By Ethan Lanham

Staff Reporter

Ren Gill also known as REN is an up and coming musician from the United Kingdom. He has recently blown up on YouTube with his song “Hi Ren,” gaining over 3.6 million views. In this song, Ren begins to have an argument with his own subconscious before reflecting on how human beings are not just good or bad, we’re a pendulum. The song is solely acoustic in production with amazing lyrics and vocal performance from Ren.

He has also released a song called “Sick Boi” where he dives into his fight with Lyme Disease and a lot of the feelings he had during the long process of figuring out his illness. Not only is he a introspective artist but he is a beautiful story teller.

In his trio of songs known as “The Tale of Jenny and Screech,” Ren again is accompanied by nothing but his acoustic guitar, as he tells the sad bitter stories of Jenny and Screech. The three songs are a captivating performance from Ren and the story is so well crafted.

When he’s not crafting amazing tales or looking inward, he turns his attention to modern day issues. One great example of this is the two amazing songs of “Money Game” and “Money Game Part 2.” In these two songs, he dives in and rips apart how much money has torn apart modern day society. Ren goes into even greater detail about this concept in “Money Game Part 2” where he uses the old tongue twister She Sells Seashells by The Sea Shore, taking the listener through the process of making seashells, a lucrative business, with ramifications on not only you but the world around you.

Ren is one of the few artists I’ve come across who actively grabs my attention and makes me listen to what he has to say. He puts himself in his music, which is something I really respect and I’m excited to hear more from him.