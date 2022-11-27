AC Student Media wins 14 state awards

By Phoebe Terry

Co-editor

Amarillo College student media won 14 awards at the Texas Community College Journalism convention held Nov. 11 at the University of North Texas. The annual convention brought – student journalists together for a day of workshops and an awards ceremony.

The contest recognized work published during the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters and included work by former editor-in-chief of “The Ranger,” Raygan Lopez, as well as Daniel Antillon, Jo Early, Shawn McCrea and others. Among the prizes were Overall Excellence in Magazine and first place wins in audio news and video news.

“The convention was another great learning experience,” Rylee Moore, a mass media major and co-editor of “The Ranger,” said. “We got to meet fellow student journalists, network, and connect with professionals in different fields of journalism and hear some great advice.”

Students who went on the trip include Jo Early, Kylee Smith, Jordan Nuner, Rylee Moore and Phoebe Terry. They were accompanied by Jill Gibson and Maddisun Fowler, student media advisers and mass media instructors.

“Our Matney Mass Media students consistently produce high-quality and it’s exciting for them to be recognized for their hard work by the industry professionals who judge the contest,” Fowler said.

Students also had the opportunity to learn directly from industry professionals working in and around the Dallas metropolitan area.

One of the workshops was led by Amarillo College alum and Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist Brad Loper. Loper worked as a staff photographer and photo editor for the Dallas Morning news for over 18 years and has taught at the University of Texas at Arlington for the past 8 years.

“Attending journalism conventions like TCCJA allows students to learn from experts, network with fellow students and future employers and explore transfer opportunities,” Gibson said. “It is an invaluable benefit of participating in AC Student Media.”

This year’s conference was the first one held since before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fowler, who is also the president of TCCJA, next year’s convention will take place at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.

In addition to the awards won at TCCJA, “The Current” has also won honorable mention for two-year feature magazines at the National College Media convention.