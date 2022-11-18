Students crave turkey day faves

Illustration by KAMDEN SLOUGH | The Ranger

By CHASITY GUILLEN and STEPHANIE HAYES

Student Reporters

Roasted turkey, pumpkin pie, green bean casserole and steaming rolls—Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and with the holiday comes the anticipation of traditional foods.

“I don’t have a main course that I like,” Bayli Sosa, an education major said. Sosa said she would rather skip to the end of the traditional holiday meal. “I do love the desserts we have at our family Thanksgiving. Apple pie is my favorite food to eat, and that is the only pie I like because my mom makes it from scratch. It is so good.”

Sosa’s instructor, Rochelle Fouts, agreed about the importance of desserts. “I do have a favorite food on Thanksgiving and it is pecan pie. I prefer that pie more than pumpkin pie,” Fouts said. As for the main course, Fouts has an unusual favorite. “When it comes to our family’s Thanksgiving, I don’t like eating turkey with traditional dressing,” she said. “I like to eat the Stove Top stuffing from the box.”

Turkey may take the central spot on the Thanksgiving table, but some students feel more passion for the sides. Justin Campos, a business major, said, “My favorite food on Thanksgiving would have to be green bean casserole because my grandma makes it every year and it’s the best thing ever.” Like his fellow students, Campos also has a sweet spot for holiday desserts. “I would also have to say the apple pie is the second best food on Thanksgiving for me. It’s like the cherry on top for Thanksgiving day.”

Olivia Jackson, a nursing major, said her favorite parts of holiday meals are stuffing, vegetables and her mother’s bourbon banana pudding. Jackson also said she believes no one should limit themselves, especially during the holidays. “Food is good, and we all need food to live and holiday food is also delicious,” she said.

Blake Haley, an education major, seconds that opinion. “Holidays are a time nobody should worry about calories. Nobody should worry about how much they eat. These times are about eating, and having leftovers to eat again. Nobody should overanalyze the correct way to eat during the holidays,” Haley said.

Special meals and homemade treats are part of many people’s Thanksgiving plans, but sometimes hectic lifestyles make holiday traditions difficulty to achieve.

Britten Hull, an animal science major, pointed out that work and school commitments often get in the way of plans for homemade meals and healthy eating. Hull said people shouldn’t worry about that. “These are the days that families have time to work around their busy schedules and spend time together. Food brings people together.”