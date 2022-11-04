Fantastic Scholarships and where to find them

By ISIAH BOYD

Student Writer

Amarillo College officials are encouraging students to start the search for scholarships. Scholarships offer students the chance to fund their education with money that never needs to be repaid.

“Some scholarships for college are merit-based, and you earn them by meeting or exceeding certain standards set by the scholarship-giver,” said Kay Campbell, AC Foundation scholarship coordinator. “Merit scholarships might be awarded based on academic achievement or on a combination of academics and a special talent, trait or interest,” she said.

Many scholarships are geared toward particular groups of people, such as scholarships for women or underrepresented minorities. Others are limited to students pursuing certain careers.

“Scholarships come from a variety of different sources, including clubs, organizations, charities, foundations, businesses, colleges and universities, the government and individuals,” Patrick Crowley, a business major, said.

The amount of money each scholarship offers varies, so it pays to apply for multiple scholarships, Campbell said. “A scholarship might cover the entire cost of your tuition, or it might be a one-time award of a few hundred dollars. Either way, it’s worth applying for because it’ll help reduce the cost of your education,” she said.

Many students rely on scholarships to fund their education. “I am certain that without my scholarship, I could never have the opportunity to achieve my career goals,” Crowley said.

The AC Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications during spring semester. The Foundation administers over 700 scholarships to more than 2,000 students annually and gives out more than $1 million each year. Other scholarships application deadlines vary. One way to find scholarships is to check out the U.S. Department of Labor’s scholarship search tool at https://www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/findscholarships.aspx.

Another way to locate scholarships is to research professional organizations related to the applicant’s prospective career.

Scholarships require dedication. “Scholarships are not easy to get or apply for nowadays, as the requirements are high and based on merit, and the awards are almost always for top students,” said Felicity Swann, an AC financial aid specialist. “The natural response is that it takes a lot of work, but truthfully anyone is qualified to achieve a scholarship. Scholarships are one of the best methods to meet the expense of college,” she said.