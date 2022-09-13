By D HILL

Page Editor

Panhandle PBS is airing a new eight-part documentary series called, “The Little Things” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. The series will focus on mental health and the science behind different techniques people can do to improve their overall well-being.

Senior Content Producer, Karen Welch said the idea for the series came about during the pandemic. “We decided to call it ‘The Little Things’ because it is the small things that you can implement into your daily routine that will help you de-stress,” Welch said. “It’s about breathing exercises, being mindful and grounding yourself.” Welch said each episode includes a demonstration that only take a few minutes.

Panhandle PBS partnered with several mental health professionals in the community for the series. “We interviewed more than 30 people in the Amarillo area, who all either work in mental health or are mental health consumers,” Welch said. “People will be able to stream, not just the full episodes, but they’ll also be able to stream segment-by-segment. So, if you just wanted to delve into a little bit about depression, or a little bit about anxiety and what you can do for those things, you’ll be able to find segments just related to what you’re looking for.”

According to Cullen Lutz, Panhandle PBS community development coordinator, the series aligns perfectly with Panhandle PBS’s mission. “Which is to educate, inspire and empower the people of the Texas Panhandle,” Lutz said. “Our Amarillo College family, students, faculty and staff can all benefit from this content, as well as broader resources provided through ‘The Little Things’ through our community events.”

In support of the new series, Panhandle PBS is hosting an in-person event, “Garden of the Mind,” on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oeschger Family Mall on Amarillo College’s Washington Street Campus. The mall is located between the Ware Student Commons and the College Union Building.

Panhandle PBS Marketing Manager, Corby Fails, said people can except a chance to meet Daniel Tiger, as well as participate in several other fun activities planned at the family-friendly event on Saturday. “We’ve got some horses from 7 Star Horse Therapy coming in, where people can connect with as another way to combat mental health,” she said.

The streaming version of the series will be available online at panhandlePBS.org/TheLittleThings