Letter from the SGA president

Hello Badgers!

My name is Marcus Benefield and I am excited to be serving as this year’s Amarillo College Student Government Association president. This is my second year here at AC as well as my second year in the Student Government.

I am enthusiastic about serving as your student body president this year. I hope to ensure that you all have not only a wonderful start at AC, but grow to love it as I have.

Amarillo College has and will always have a Culture of Caring. When I say that, I mean AC is here for you in so many different ways—through resources for those in need, high quality education and fantastic staff who are eager to work toward your success. Each employee at this school loves each student and is willing to help them however they can.

I encourage you to get involved during your time at AC. Whether that means jumping in a student club or participating in one of the many events our wonderful clubs and departments hold, I guarantee that you won’t regret it.

A big part of the Culture of Caring here on AC is being available to the students, and that value extends to us in the Student Government. We are here for you—the students! If you have questions, need support or just want to hang out. Our office is currently located at the end of the hall on the fourth floor of Byrd and we’d love to see you stop by. Or, stop by and say hello at one of our many campus events. Our goal is to make sure every single student feels comfortable and welcomed here on campus as well as supporting you in your academic endeavors.

I hope to be able to, in some way, help you on your academic journey and can’t wait to celebrate your successes.

Let’s make this a great year, and Go Badgers!

Marcus Benefield, SGA president