AC organizations end with festivities for all to enjoy before summer

Clubs plan fun upcoming events for all students, staff, faculty, family, friends

By CAMERON PLUMLEY

Student Reporter

At Amarillo College, spring is the time for outdoor activities. This semester, AC will be hosting some new and returning spring activities to help students get the most out of their college experience.

Student Life Coordinator Jenna Welch said this year they added an event to celebrate Easter. “We had a family-friendly Easter egg hunt April 14 that students could bring their children or family to. Later that night we held ‘Capture the Egg’ for our students. This is an Easter spin on Capture the Flag.” Welch said.

Another big spring activity Badgerama, which will be Tuesday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “This is an annual event here we give students a catered meal, have music and clubs will host various games. And it is all free for current AC students,” Welch added “Badgerama is a past event that we haven’t been able to hold due to the pandemic. We are excited to be able to host it again!” Welch said.

Carmen Nava, AC Student Government president, said she encourages students to attend these events.

“I would highly recommend that people participate in the biggest event this time of year, which is going to be Badgerama,” she said, adding, “All of the activities we do will not last longer than an hour and a half. We try to keep it at a good length so people will come out and not feel they have to stay for hours at a time.”

Emma Webb, a graphic design major, said she is looking forward to spring events and activities. “I think it’s really exciting that the college offers these activities to students, because it allows us to take a break from class and enjoy the college experience,” Webb said.

“For me this is the best way to have a good time during the school year. It takes away from the hectic school schedule that all students inevitably have to face,” Webb added.