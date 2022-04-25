AC to host job fairs, many job opportunities for students

By SILAS MIRANDA

Student Reporter

April is going to be a month of employment opportunities for students as Amarillo College is hosting numerous job fairs.

Job fairs provide opportunities for students to meet local employers within their majors and begin the process of finding employment within their interests. AC hosts various job fairs for students of all majors over the course of the year.

AC job fairs don’t just provide jobs, but also allow the opportunity for students to get other forms of employment such as internships. “Job fairs are mutually beneficial because it helps the employers connect with students who are looking for work, and it helps students who are looking for jobs or internships to grow in their skills and experience,” Taylor Bingham, AC’s career and employment services coordinator, said.

Four job fairs will be held over the course of April and May. “April 20 was our All Majors Job Fair,” Bingham said. “We had companies like BSA Health System, Pantex, JBS, Ceta Canyon Camp and Retreat Center and more in attendance to chat with students and share the jobs that they have open. On April 26, our LVN job fair is over at West Campus. May 12 is our Transportation Career Fair over at East Campus. The last fair in development is for our Aviation and MEC students at East Campus. We are still working on a date for those areas,” Taylor said.

Job fairs intended to be both an effective and a valuable tool for employers and a place of opportunity for AC students. “The employer is on your turf here at AC therefore you will be more comfortable interacting with them,” Denese Skinner, vice president of student affairs, said. “It is convenient to participate and you can meet many employers in a short amount of time. It is a casual environment where you can learn about employers that you might not have otherwise considered. Typically, the employer will bring items to give away to students who stop by and talk to them. I refer to the giveaways as adult trick-or-treating. The giveaways range from something that is helpful for you to those that are just fun,” she said.

Taylor said students should prepare before attending a job fair. “The only things I’d recommend you have when going to any of the job fairs is a couple copies of your resume and dress in business professional or business casual. It’s also beneficial to do some research on the companies involved on collegecentral.com/amarillocollege,” Taylor said.

AC students say they are looking forward to the opportunities the job fairs provide for them. “I’m excited to see if they have a job for me because if Amarillo College makes it easier on me to find a job, they will have made my life like 10 times easier,” Abigail Hawthorne, a nursing major, said.