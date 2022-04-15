The new era of Batman goes back to its roots

REVIEW

By Rylee Moore

Page Editor

“The Batman” was one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, with the potential to be one of the best of the year. Directed by Matt Reeves, who also directed “Cloverfield” and the “Planet of The Apes” movies, “The Batman” showed a more modern take on Gotham, its residents and their problems.

Robert Pattinson, playing Batman and Bruce Wayne, was underestimated in his ability to take on the role.

Widely known for his role as Edward Cullen in “Twilight,” many people thought that it would be the peak of his acting career, despite him being in several other movies.

“The Batman” shows that not only is Pattinson capable of playing the part, he’s on his way to becoming the best Batman. The main theme throughout the film is that corruption comes in several forms, and vengeance can be misconstrued. From institutional corruption to drug trade, this film covers a variety of problems we see in the news today.

The villains, like the Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, and the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, are real people who create problems that are more realistic than the comics and earlier movies have portrayed.

Sending the police and Batman, on the hunt to solve his puzzle, the Riddler uncovers the secrets that Gotham seems to be built on.

The Riddler is the classic make up of a psychopath; tragic childhood, untreated mental illness and intelligence. Dano plays this role perfectly.

Pattinson makes Batman into his own character. He shows how trauma lasts well after the event has happened, and that what you think is right may not always be right.

As he goes on the wild goose chase that the Riddler includes him in, he makes new connections, one being Selina Kyle, played by Zoe Kravitz, who goes undercover as Catwoman. They agree to help each other, each for their own gain, and end up tangled in the Riddler’s web of lies.

Overall, this movie gripped me from the opening scene until the end. There were great plot twists, character development and modern touches that add to how viewers relate to the film.

Each character is played fantastically and it leaves you wanting to see what they’re going to do next, or who they’re going to encounter next. I give it five out of five stars for all of the elements the other Batman movies lacked.