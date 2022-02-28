My struggle with society

OPINION

By D Hill

Columnist

As a young Black woman growing up in America, a country where 75% of the population is white, has not been the easiest.

Black children are told how they act isn’t going to cut it. Growing up Black, you’re looked down on by that 75%, so you work hard to prove yourself.

Unfortunately, it rarely works. Growing up Black means hiding a part of who you are to fit in.

Society has set standards regarding how Black people need to act. We can’t dye our hair certain colors, talk in slang or be too loud. Also, make sure you don’t wear pajamas out in public.

My personal favorite: “Oh my gosh, is that your real hair? Can I touch it?” Not to mention messages like, “Can you change the color of your skin for me because my family doesn’t like it,” or the fact that if you’re a young Black man, police officers may think you’re dangerous and a threat to society.

Let me clarify, I’m not a racist. I’m just a young Black woman learning how to live in a country that has never accepted me or people who look like me. I have learned to mold myself into what society wants me to be, but this has made my community look at me differently.

Now, I’m considered “whitewashed” because I was trying to follow society’s standards. I have two options: go back to my roots to be accepted by my community, or mold myself into the perfect little Black girl society wants.

It’s crazy how our ancestors fought so we could be free to do whatever we wanted but 156 years later, we are still fighting for our right to be accepted. We are no longer in shackles, but we are still fighting for the respect we should have had years ago.